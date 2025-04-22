Local family seeks community support after child tragically killed in Oklahoma

LAFAYETTE, La. — On April 16, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a tragic incident occurred when several children attempted to cross a street. While some cars stopped to allow them to pass, one vehicle did not and swerved around the others, striking 7-year-old Ty'Shuan Gee, according to law enforcement agencies there.

Ty'Shuan died from injuries sustained during the incident. To read about this, click here.

Even states away, Ty'Shuan's death is deeply felt.

Just last week, KATC interviewed his grandmother, Christine Gee, for an unrelated story. In that conversation, she fondly expressed her love for all her grandchildren.

The Gee family is now seeking assistance from the community to bring Ty'Shuan's body back to Lafayette for his final resting place. His mother, Takeyha Morgan, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs.

Morgan says in the campaign post, "My baby loved to smile, give hugs, and say I love you over 30 times a day, he love the color green and every dinosaur you can think of. I will always remember that amazing and beautiful smile."