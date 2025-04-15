Another community health clinic coming soon to Surrey Street?

LAFAYETTE, La. — Affordable healthcare can be tough to come by and even more challenging when it isn’t easily accessible. However, that could soon change for neighbors near Surrey Street, where word is spreading about a possible new community health clinic in the works.

The Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center reportedly purchased the property for $750,000 on 1400 and 1402 Surrey Street. A former car dealership there was demolished in order to make way.

Although no official announcement has been made by the ICCHC, neighbors are already looking forward to what’s coming next.

“We had been asking questions what was going to be built there,” said Christine Gee, a resident who lives nearby.

The ICCHC currently operates several clinics across South Louisiana. They offer medical, dental, and wellness services aimed at improving community health—regardless of patients’ ability to pay.

“I’m so excited to know what is going to be built, because it’s going to be a very good environment for us, being that it’s a health facility right in our neighborhood,” Gee tells KATC.

KATC reached out to ICCHC to ask to confirm this build and an expected completion date, but we have not gotten an official response.

“It’s a blessing for us being in housing authority, disabled, and can’t move around or get rides to get where we need to go. This is truly a blessing to finally have something right across the street that’s able for us—that we can deeply appreciate.”

Currently, ICCHC already operates two facilities on Surrey Street. One is dedicated to pediatrics and the other that provides services such as family medicine, mental health care, and dental treatment.

To learn more about the ICCHC and if you want to make an appointment at a clinic near you, click here.

