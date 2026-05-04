Legislative Auditor releases LPSS audit

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released the controversial audit of the Lafayette Parish School System.

Public bodies are required by law to have their books audited annually by an independent auditor. Once that audit is complete, the audit is submitted to the Legislative Auditor, whose staff reviews the findings and then releases to the public. The audits also are posted on the LLA's website - where you can find audits going back decades. To see that, click here.

As is usual, the LLA highlights some audits classified as "high profile." The LPSS audit was on that list.

Here's what the LLA summary states:

"The independent auditor’s report had 77 findings. Four of the findings were disclaimers of opinion related to the system’s financial statements and Single Audit – meaning the auditor was unable to find sufficient, appropriate audit evidence to issue an opinion. The other 73 findings fell into these categories: purchasing/procurement – 25; public works projects – 9; ethics – 8; personnel – 7; public assets – 6; Public Bid Law – 5; audit law – 4; financial records – 3; Local Government Budget Act – 2; fees/revenues – 2; and Public Records Law – 2."

To read the audit for yourself, scroll down.

You can also see our stories about it:

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/over-75-issues-found-in-lafayette-parish-school-system-audit

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/current-lpss-audit-reports-77-findings

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/the-current-late-audit-puts-lpss-on-noncompliance-list

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/auditor-raises-red-flags-lafayette-school-finances-cant-be-verified

Here's the full audit: