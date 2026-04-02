Auditor raises red flags: Lafayette school finances can’t be verified

Auditors could not determine the financial condition of Lafayette’s public school system, likely because records were incomplete or couldn’t be verified, The Current reports.

Here's some of the newspaper's story:

The disclaimer of opinion was issued by longtime auditor Kolder, Slaven & Company, the auditor the Lafayette Parish School Board used for more than 30 years before switching last year, citing an effort to cut costs and after the auditor pointed out public bid law violations in LPSB’s fiscal year 2024 audit.

It’s a rare conclusion for a public school system in Louisiana.

Generally speaking, a disclaimer of opinion “means basically that they were unable to audit,” says Judith Dettwiller, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s director of local government services, though noting she could not comment on LPSB’s audit specifically, as her office had not yet reviewed it. The audit was due to be turned over to the LLA by Tuesday.

The unusual disclaimer was issued for the 2025 fiscal year, according to the system’s January contract with its new auditor, New York-based EisnerAmper.

That audit firm, which has offices in Lafayette, took over this year for Kolder, Slaven after the school district issued a request for proposals for auditing services. Kolder, Slaven (which also does Lafayette Consolidated Government’s annual audits) did not vie again for the work.

Given findings of public bid law violations in Kolder, Slaven’s 2024 audit — determinations LPSS leadership disputed — and a separate but related indictment against a top official accused of forgery, as well as an ongoing public corruption investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the 2025 audit is likely to have both repeat and new negative findings.

To read The Current's full story with all the details, click here.

