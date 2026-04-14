Over 75 issues found in Lafayette Parish School System audit

LAFAYETTE, La. — A newly released audit highlighting more than 75 issues is raising questions about how the Lafayette Parish School System manages its finances.

Auditors issued a rare disclaimer of opinion, stating they could not verify the school system’s financial records due to “concerns regarding management integrity.” The audit outlines a $124 million deficit in the district’s net position as of June 30, 2025, and flags several long-standing issues.

Tracy Wirtz, communications director for Lafayette Parish School System, encourages the public to review the audit in full. “I encourage the public to look it over and to really look at it in its context and with some perspective,” she said.

Among the findings are 127 projects totaling more than $5.3 million that lacked written contracts, and 39 projects worth about $6 million that did not have performance and payment bonds, as required by Louisiana public bid law.

“Some of the findings in the audit existed prior – far prior – some of them as long as 25 years before this came out. The question is, ‘Why didn’t they find them sooner?’” Wirtz said. She added that with a new auditor examining the district’s books, she hopes any potential concerns will be identified and addressed quickly.

In response to the findings, the district decided to replace Kolder, Slaven & Company, the firm that handled its audits for 33 years.

“Our goal, of course, is transparency. Our goal is to make sure that we are doing things according to the letter of the law,” Wirtz said.

Kolder, Slaven & Company was contacted for comment and responded in a statement saying:

"Our audit report and related communications fully describe our opinion and the basis for that opinion. We do not provide additional comment beyond the report."

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