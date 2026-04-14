Current: LPSS audit reports 77 findings

The Current is reporting that a new audit of the Lafayette Parish School System lists 77 findings and documents sharp disagreements between auditors and LPSS administrators over finances, workplace culture and alleged auditor bias.

The audit reveals that former LPSS Construction Director Robert Gautreaux, who was indicted on 11 felony counts earlier this year and remains a teacher in the system, made admissions of guilt. The auditors do not disclose how they confirmed the admissions, the newspaper reports.

The Current has a copy of the audit in the story; they're reporting that the majority of the findings, roughly 65, are newly identified problems. Among the most substantial concerns in the audit:



127 projects valued at $5.3 million had no written contracts; 39 projects valued at $6.1 million had no performance and payment bonds

$100,000 was allocated to each of the nine board members to spend in their own districts, routinely bypassing procurement requirements

$124 million deficit in the school system’s net position as of June 30, 2025

Employees who refused to approve transactions they believed were improper said they were fired

Contracts were awarded to at least one unlicensed contractor, violating state law

The annual financial report, for the year ending June 30, 2025, comes a year after auditors said the system skirted public bid law, prompting The Current’s year-long investigation into procurement practices and oversight that ultimately led to Gautreaux’s indictment.

To read the full story and to read the audit, click here.