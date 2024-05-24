Lafayette Parish grand jury hands up murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up several indictments.

Dontrell Laray Clark, 23, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the October slaying of Nathan Jamal Bob. In that case, Bob, 27, was shot in the 500 block of Orchid Drive and died later at a hospital.

If convicted, Clark faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Damonta Anderson, 21, with two counts attempted first-degree murder, one count aggravated kidnapping, one count attempted first-degree rape, one count carjacking in connection with two May 2022 incidents.

At the time, Lafayette Police told us Anderson is accused of jumping in a woman's car with a gun at night on May 26. The victim drove him to a relative's home and jumped out of the vehicle. Her relatives then came out of the house, and Anderson allegedly started shooting at them. He then fled the area, police say.

The second incident was the attempted rape, which the grand jury says happened on the same day.

If convicted, Anderson faces sentences of up to life in prison for each attempted murder charge; up to 30 years in prison for the attempted rape charge; a mandatory minimum of five years up to 20 years on the carjacking charge; and a mandatory life sentence for the kidnapping charge, without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The grand jury also handed up the indictment of Cleavon Barton II, 43, in theJanuary slaying of Taj Michael Broussard, 27.

In that case, Lafayette Police told us at the time that they were called to the 1300 block of SW Evangeline Thruway on the evening of January 25. They found a man seated inside a vehicle parked at a business, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, Broussard, died at the scene. If convicted of the charge of second-degree murder, Barton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.