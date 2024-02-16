Arrest made in Orchid St. homicide

UPDATE:

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 23-year-old Lafayette man is in police custody for an October homicide.

Dontrell Clark has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nathan Bob of Lafayette.

On October 29, 2023, Bob was shot in the 500 block of Orchid Drive and later died in a hospital.

Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 29, 2023

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 500 block of Orchid Drive, in regards to a shooting on October 29, 2023.

Upon arrival, one male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. While receiving medical treatment at the local hospital, the victim was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries suffered during the shooting.

The victim is identified as Nathan Bob, 27, of Lafayette.

