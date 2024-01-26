Police investigating Lafayette homicide

Police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in Lafayette.

On January 25, 2024, at 7:41 p.m., Lafayette Police officers responded to the parking lot of a business located at 1332 Southwest Evangeline Thruway, in reference to reports of shots being fired at the location. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim seated inside a vehicle on the private lot suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the the Lafayette Police Department. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, however he died on the scene.

The victim has been identified as Taj Broussard, 27, of Lafayette.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

