Lafayette Police have booked an Opelousas man with several charges in connection with two separate incidents.

Damonta Anderson, 19, was booked on warrants with aggravated kidnapping, two counts attempted first-degree murder and rape, booking records show.

He's accused in two separate incidents, a spokesperson says.

In the first, he's accused of jumping in a woman's car with a gun at night on May 26. The victim drove him to a relative's home and jumped out of the vehicle. Her relatives then came out of the house, and Anderson allegedly started shooting at them. He then fled the area, police say.

The second incident was a rape, the spokesperson said. A forensic investigation resulted in the warrant against Anderson in that case, she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Anderson was still in the Lafayette Parish jail in lieu of $1.1 million bond.

