Lafayette grand jury hands up indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted several people in connection with recent slayings.

The grand jury also declined to indict one person who had been accused in the June 2024 shooting death of Corey James Lapoint. The grand jury rejected charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault against Vaterrial Dewonski Cooper, 42, of Lafayette.

They did issue an amended indictment of Leo Albert Hall II, 33, of Broussard, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 slaying of Corsty John Cormier. Cormier died after he was shot on Country Run Drive in Broussard, police said at the time.

Also indicted this week was a 17-year-old accused in the June 2024 slaying of Kendric Freddie Green. In that case, police said the two were arguing when the teen pulled a gun and shot Green.

And, the grand jury issued an amended and superseding indictment againsit Deamontrell Tyrell Burris, 22, in the May 2023 kidnapping and armed robbery of a Lafayette man. Burris is accused of kidnapping a man and using a gun to rob him.