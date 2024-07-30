One dead after shooting near Broussard

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Lafayette Parish. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the 300 block of Country Run Dr. around 7:00 p.m. on Monday. One victim was located at the scene, identified as 39-year-old Cortsy Cormier. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time, deputies say.
