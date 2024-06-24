Victim identified in Lafayette shooting; juvenile arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. — A juvenile is in custody and a victim has been identified in Sunday's fatal shooting on Justin Street in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the victim in the shooting incident has been identified as Kendrick Green, 30, of Lafayette.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Lafayette. He was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder, officials report.

Prior to the shooting, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument that escalated when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim, said Sgt. Robin Green, Public Information Officer.

