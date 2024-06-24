Lafayette Police investigating homicide after shooting on Justin Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Justin Street left one person dead.

According to Lafayette Police, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Justin Street for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Arriving officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Once on scene, paramedics continued life-saving efforts. The male victim had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the shooting and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.

A crime scene was established and investigators were called to the scene.

The male victim's information will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD app and submit your information through the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.