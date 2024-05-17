“I never was scared before, but this really frightened me": The aftermath of Thursday's storms

LAFAYETTE, La. — KATC hit the streets early Friday morning to assess the aftermath of the severe weather that struck Thursday night.

On East Pinhook Road, a fallen tree blocked the right lane, trapping a car beneath the debris.

Southwest Louisiana has been facing rounds of strong storms, with winds reaching up to 80 miles per hour, and with it comes heavy thunder and rain. These conditions are a perfect recipe for downed trees, including the one that ending up hitting the edge of Miss Pearl Benoit's house. Her son showed the extent of the damage to his mother's home.

Benoit was caring for her grandsons at the time of the storm, and although shaken by the close call, she is grateful that no one was hurt.

“I never was scared before, but this really frightened me. It really did. I've seen other people's home destroyed and stuff, and I just say 'Oh lord, I hope they all right,' but it happened to me," Benoit said.

She tells us she is worried about the future and dealing with insurance claims but is happy her family made it out safe.