"He loved being a police officer," Wife of fallen officer remembers him as a loving father

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, who died in the line of duty during a standoff in Jeanerette, a candlelight vigil will be held in his memory by his fellow police officers.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 PM at the police department on University Avenue and is open to the public.

Jolivette served in the Lafayette Police Department for 11 years, after serving in his hometown police department in Opelousas.

Jolivette, a SWAT negotiator, was killed during a standoff and hostage situation in Jeanerette last week. The Lafayette Police Department SWAT division was assisting local law enforcement. A suspect, 31-year-old Nyjal Hurst, is now in the Iberia Parish Jail, booked on multiple warrants from multiple parishes. So far, he hasn't been booked with any charges in connection with the incident. Louisiana State Police are investigating.



Jolivette leaves behind a wife and five children. In a statement posted to Facebook, his wife Alexis Cesar Jolivette remembers how being a father and an officer upholding the law, was his greatest achievements.

"He was a phenomenal father. There was nothing he wouldn't do for all of his babies. His life revolved around us and always making us happy. He loved hard and would do anything to protect his loved ones, and most importantly, he loved being a police officer."

Funeral services for Jolivette have been set; to get the details click here.

If you'd like to make a donation to help his family, click here.