Fundraiser at Deano's Pizza and Prejean Restaurants for Jolivette family

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The death of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette is uniting Acadiana.

On Wednesday, fundraisers will be held at Deano's Pizza and Prejean's to gather donations for the Jolivette family.

Restaurant owners announced plans to donate 15 percent of all proceeds.

Chelsy Thibodeaux, office manager at Deano’s Pizza said Jolivette was more than just a regular customer at the restaurant, he was family.

“A lot of people in Lafayette are saddened by this loss because these officers put their lives in jeopardy every day to keep us safe," Thibodeaux said. "Whenever things go bad like this, it’s just devastating."

Jolivette was an 11-year veteran with the Lafayette Police Department.

Restaurant officials said the fundraiser is is just one way of giving back to a man who put his life on the line for his community.

"It's very important for businesses to come together to let them know that we are there with them," Dakota Bruno, from Prejean's said.

The fundraisers will take place at Deano's Pizza South and Bertrand locations on Wednesday. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Another fundraiser will be held at both the Prejean's in Carencro and Broussard. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additionally, you can make donations at the following locations:

Checks can be made payable to The Police Association of Lafayette, P.O BOX 90082, Lafayette, La 70509. Memo: Jolivette family

You can also make cash deposits at Maple Federal Credit Union for the Jolivette family.

You can send your donation to The Police Association of Lafayette's Venmo at pal05.