Grand jury hands up five indictments in three slayings

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up five indictments in three separate slayings.

Three people have been indicted in connection with the March 2024 slaying of Jaylin Joiner, an 18-year-old Carencro High School student who was shot while getting off the school bus.

The grand jury charged three Carencro residents with second-degree murder in that case: Damarion Roy, 19; Todd Damon Arceneaux Jr., 20; and Malikai Antoine Doucet, 19.

Also indicted this week was Jaquell Melon Carter, 29, of Lafayette, who is accused of second-degree murder in the May 2024 slaying of Alexis Notto. She was shot on Rendezvous Road, and died at the scene, police said.

The grand jury also indicted Kayden Jade Wilson, 20, of Lafayette, who is accused of second-degree murder in the June 2024 slaying of Toren Anthony Martin.Martin was shot several times around midnight near an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Robley Drive. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.