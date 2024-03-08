Grandmother of CHS student killed getting off bus speaks out

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The grandmother of 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner, a Carencro High School student who was shot and killed while exiting a school bus, spoke to KATC about how events unfolded that day.

Thea Boudreaux reflected on the first conversation she had with Jaylon's mother, Justine Joiner, after hearing he was shot, "She was just hysterically crying, and she said I have Pop in my arms and, he has no pulse. I'm trying to revive him, but it's just not working." Boudreaux said the fatal shooting happened right in front of his home, "She was in the house. She was on the phone with her mom, and her mom stated to me that the gunshots were so loud that it was like she was sitting in the house herself." She said that's when Justine noticed the bus was at a standstill, "She went outside because she thought they were fighting on the bus, and when she approached the bus, her child was slumped over on the bus covered in blood so she said what I did was I grabbed Jaylon and I drug him off the bus, laid him on the ground and tried to resuscitate him, but it didn't work."

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Deputies arrested 19-year-old Malikai Doucet for second-degree murder in this case. This arrest shocked Jaylon's family: "They were friends. They played basketball together. They would visit each other, and I don't know what led to them not speaking to each other," said Boudreaux. She said people, especially teens, need to put the guns down, "It's not only a hurt for our family. I hurt for his family, too, because we're both losing kids."

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Public Information Officer Valerie Ponsetti said more arrests are possible, "Detectives are still investigating all avenues of this case. That does include looking into other possible suspects that they may be able to track down and arrest as we move forward."

Boudreaux said Jaylon was the oldest of five kids and described him as hardworking and quiet. He loved to work. If he could work 24/7, he would. He would help out his mom tremendously in taking care of his younger sisters and brothers. He loved playing basketball. He was quiet, and you barely could get a smile out of him, but you know, a very, very lovable, respectable young man."

Boudreaux is raising money for funeral expenses through GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jaylin-joiner?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.

A home-going celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Crossroads Church.

Visitation hours will be observed at Crossroads Church on Saturday, March 16, 2024, beginning at 8:00 am until the time of service.

