Arrest made in Rendezvous Road homicide

Posted at 12:39 PM, May 10, 2024
LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a woman dead.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rendezvous Road about the shooting around 7:30 p.m., according to Valerie Ponseti, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Alexis Notto, 31, was found dead at the scene. Jaquell Carter, 29, was placed under arrest in connection with the shooting,

Carter was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

