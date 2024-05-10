Arrest made in Rendezvous Road homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a woman dead.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rendezvous Road about the shooting around 7:30 p.m., according to Valerie Ponseti, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Alexis Notto, 31, was found dead at the scene. Jaquell Carter, 29, was placed under arrest in connection with the shooting,

Carter was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel