Ville Platte man arrested in Robley Drive homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — An arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of 18-year-old Toren Martin of Lafayette.

On Wednesday, Lafayette Police Department (LPD) investigators arrested 19-year-old Kayden Wilson of Ville Platte on a charge of second-degree murder, according to an LPD spokesperson. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

LPD received a 911 call Tuesday just before midnight regarding several shots being fired near an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Robley Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and located Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided life-saving medical aid until the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of the injuries, the spokesperson stated.

During the initial investigation, Lafayette Police officers located a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting traveling on a roadway nearby. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued, leading officers into Vermilion Parish. Police say the vehicle pursuit ended in the Kaplan area, and three suspects were taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

