Get an early start to voting ahead of the holidays

LAFAYETTE, La. — There is no need to wait for election day to vote, you can get your voice heard even sooner by stopping by one of three early voting sites in Lafayette Parish.

On the ballot are the runoff elections for Youngsville Police Chief and Council Member Division D also for Youngsville between Todd Istre and Nick Niland.

On the ballot are four constitutional amendments that Louisiana voters can vote on. According to PAR, the Public Affairs Research Council:

Amendment One is the expansion of the judiciary commission and the reworked judicial investigation process. The amendment is set to increase the number of members of the state judiciary commission and give the Louisiana Supreme Court authority to direct the commission to investigate judicial misconduct allegations.



Amendment 2 would mandate a waiting period for a final vote on budget bills, it would require lawmakers to wait at least 48 hours to review proposed amendments to bills appropriating money before they can take a final vote.

Amendment 3 is the extension of regular sessions to pass budget bills, a vote would allow lawmakers, with a two-thirds vote, to extend a regular legislative session up to six days if they need more time to pass a bill appropriating money.

Amendment 4 would revise the system for responding to delinquent property taxes and would shift Louisiana from a tax sale process to a tax lien auction process when a property owner hasn’t paid property taxes and the local government wants to satisfy the tax debt.

KATC spoke with Charlie Menard with the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters about the importance of early voting ahead of the holidays.

"Knowing you’re gonna be out of town for Christmas and planning vacations with the children from school, you early vote, your vote is in, everything will be calculated, you’ll be done with voting," she says.

Early Voting will be held from Friday, November 22nd to Saturday, November 30th.

Sites will be closed Thursday, November 28 on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, November 29 for Acadian Day as well as Sunday.

Lafayette Parish has 3 Early Voting Locations:

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Main Office

1010 Lafayette St. in Lafayette.

MLK Rec. Center at 309 Cora St. in Lafayette and the East Regional Library 215 La Neuville Rd. in Youngsville.

Hours are from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm.