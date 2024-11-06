Youngsville Chief of Police election heads into runoff

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville chief of police race has resulted in a runoff.

The two candidates still racing to the finish line to become Police Chief of Youngsville are Jean-Paul "JP" Broussard and Cody Louviere, current Interim Chief of Police who stepped in after former chief of police Ricky Boudreaux stepped down last year citing health reasons.

Broussard received 46% of the vote, with Louviere following closely behind at 40%. KATC interviewed all three candidates before the election to learn more about their policies and what they hope to bring to the city. Click here to see those interviews.

We also asked the two candidates how they felt about the runoff and running again in December.

"With crime, you have to be proactive, not reactive," says Broussard. "Making the city safe getting some more officers on patrol to deter criminals from coming into the city of Youngsville to try make Youngsville the safest city in the state."

"I'm here for the long run I'm here for the city. I've been doing this job for 22 years. We have made progress, we built this department up and we've been through a tumultuous time. Now it’s been nothing but positive in the past year," Louviere said. "And I want that for the city, I live in the city and I raise my children in the city. So I'm invested in this department, I'm invested in the city and invested in making it the best city that it can be and with the police department that complements that.”

Matthew Thomassee, the 3rd candidate in the race, received 14% of the vote.

The runoff election will happen on December 7.