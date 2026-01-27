Former LPSS construction manager booked

The former construction manager for the Lafayette Parish School System was booked Monday on warrants arising from an indictment accusing him of multiple counts.

Robert Gautreaux, 46, was booked Monday afternoon on warrants accusing him of seven counts filing false public records, two counts first-degree injuring public records and two counts obstruction of justice.

The indictment, which was filed January 21, alleges that the false public record crimes occurred on February 2, 2024, September 16, 2024, March 20, 2024, July 18, 2024 and July 22, 2024. The injuring public records and obstruction crimes are alleged to have occurred on June 11, 2025.

Court records show his arraignment is set for February 10 at 9 a.m. The records do not indicate that Gautreaux has an attorney.

Gautreaux was arrested last summer following a police investigation into allegations first reported by The Current. To read our story about his first arrest, click here.

The Current reports that this indictment comes amid the Louisiana Attorney General’s ongoing public corruption probe into top officials at LPSS. Gautreaux is accused of creating false quotes for multiple construction projects and then submitting them into school system records to meet policy requirements. He allegedly used the letterhead of local companies to carry out the scheme. On July 1, Gautreaux was demoted to his old job teaching agricultural science to students amid a criminal forgery probe that led to Wednesday’s indictment. Gautreaux had been on administrative leave since June 18, when the school system turned the forgery investigation over to the Lafayette Police Department. He led the construction and maintenance department for less than two years, the newspaper reports.

