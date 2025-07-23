The Current: Did LPSS superintendent cruise with a contractor awarded millions in no-bid work?

Here's the latest story in The Current's ongoing investigation into construction projects within the Lafayette Parish School System:

At some point over the past year, Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Francis Touchet and Robert Gautreaux, at the time the school system’s construction director, joined a Facebook group for passengers of a five-day, four-night “dream class” Carnival Lines cruise that set sail in March from Galveston to Cozumel, Mexico.

Also in the trip group: their wives and the wife of Butch Bergeron, a contractor who has received millions in no-bid work from the school system.

The timing of this cruise coincides with ongoing inquiries into procurement practices within LPSS, including more recent allegations of forged quotes and improper contract awards. The superintendent has told The Current he “pays his own way anywhere that he goes” when questioned about the trip.

The cruise group is the latest social link between Bergeron and system officials. Touchet previously acknowledged taking lunches with the contractor and has denied impropriety.

To read the rest of this story, click here.

Touchet is quoted in the article, but we reached out to see if he had any comment now that it has been published.

Here's what he sent us, via email:

“As I told the reporter in a May phone call and again in my response to her latest emailed questions, my personal time off is exactly that- personal. I don’t report where I go or what I do when I’m off the clock, and I shouldn’t be expected to. That standard applies to all employees, including me.

"I strive to protect the time I have away from work out of respect for my wife, and I do my best to unplug for her sake and mine.

"While I understand the responsibilities that come with being a public employee, I report to the School Board. Like any employer, the Board respects that personal leave is not subject to oversight.

"I was on approved leave, not conducting district business, and any expenses during that time were paid for by me. Turning personal time into a public issue crosses a line and sets an unfair standard for every public employee.

"Thank you for reaching out. I ask that you share my full statement in its entirety.”