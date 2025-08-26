Former LPSS director arrested for filing false public records

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department has arrested the former director of construction, maintenance, and facilities for the Lafayette Parish School System, according to an LPSS spokesperson.

A school system official said police arrested Robert Gautreaux on a count of injuring public records and filing false public records.

Gautreaux's arrest came after a police investigation that was ultimately referred to prosecutors.

On June 18, 2025, the Lafayette Police Department received information from LPSS regarding the formal turnover of its internal investigation into reported irregularities, according to Sgt: Robin Green, spokesperson for LPD. After a two-and-a-half-month investigation, Gautreaux, was arrested.

In a statement, LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said:

“The arrest of Mr. Gautreaux is very upsetting to me. He is a friend and has been a great asset to LPSS in both his teaching and administrative capacities. At the same time, however, all employees of LPSS are expected to perform their job duties in accordance with legal requirements. If it is ultimately determined that he failed to do so, then appropriate administrative action will be taken. In the meantime, I have directed my staff to continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office until this matter is resolved.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

