LPSS: Temporary leadership shift in facilities oversight

Lafayette Parish School System announced Tuesday that Mark Rabalais, EdE, Associate Superintendent, will assume direct oversight of the Construction, Maintenance, and Facilities Department for the school system.

Last week, LPSS confirmed to The Current that two employees had been placed on leave amid an investigation into the school system’s process for selecting vendors for maintenance and construction projects across the district, which allegedly included forged quotes from companies that said they never submitted them.

Sources told The Current that Robert Gautreaux, the previous director of that department, was one of those employees.

LPSS states in their Tuesday release that this decision "ensures strong leadership and continuity of operations as the school system transitions the department to a more centralized and accountable structure," adding that "the district is also continuing its internal review of prior operational concerns."

