The Current: LPSS hired unlicensed oilfield contractor for school work

The Current is reporting that the Lafayette Parish School System has directed hundreds of thousands of dollars in maintenance work to a local oilfield service company, in potential violation of state licensing requirements. The company once employed the school system’s current maintenance manager.

Bosco Oilfield Services has been awarded more than $224,000 since January 2024 for a range of school work through purchase orders, including some tasks that would require a contractor’s license, which Bosco does not have, according to state records. The state’s contractor licensing board has inquired about the licensing issue, school officials confirmed to the newspaper.

The Current reports that the awarding of a significant amount of work to an unlicensed contractor comes amid an auditor’s findings that the school system has been breaking up public works projects in what appears to be an effort to avoid the state’s public bid laws. The Current’s ongoing reporting on those audit findings has revealed close relationships, including hunting trips out of the country and frequent lunches, between LPSS’s top officials and a metal building company owner, Butch Bergeron, who has secured millions of dollars in no-bid work.

