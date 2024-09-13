Eyewitness describes scene of plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — A small plane crash at the Oakbourne Country Club has claimed the life of 73-year-old Greg Manuel, the owner of the Manuel Companies construction firm in Lafayette.

Jacqueline Johansson, who lives three blocks from the Oakbourne Country Club, located next to the Lafayette Regional Airport, described the scene.

“Like two sticks of dynamite, it was really loud," she says.

Johansson, who has some flight experience, tells KATC she saw when things could've gone wrong.

“It looked the plane had flipped possibly,” she said. "Or maybe a rollover. It came down low, and that's as far as I can see."

The cause of the crash remains undetermined, and officials emphasize that it will be a prolonged investigation. They also confirmed the plane left the Lafayette airport at 11:57 a.m. and received a 911 call about the plane two minutes later. “It’s going to be a slow process; it's not something you can investigate and figure out in a few hours,” stated Robert Benoit, Lafayette Fire Department Chief. “It could take weeks, months, or even a year."

"I feel more sorry for the people involved but to see it, it just shakes you up," Johansson said. You don't know what else to say, prayers for everybody."

As the community continues to mourn and remember his legacy, his own company looks back on the impact their owner brought to the firm, in a statement saying:

"Greg’s dedication to Manuel Companies went beyond business; he was a pillar of our community, known for his unwavering generosity, commitment to the betterment of those around him, and his genuine care for the people whose lives he touched. His contributions will be felt far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on both the professional and personal lives of many."

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

