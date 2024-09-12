Plane crashes near Oakbourne

One person has died after a private aircraft crashed near Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

City-Parish officials say the Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the crash, that happened around 11:37 a.m. near the 3700 block of East Simcoe Street.

Preliminary details are that a small private aircraft crashed on takeoff, and one person inside was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

We have a crew en route and we'll update this story as soon as we can.