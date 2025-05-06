Downtown businesses brace for another severe weather threat

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Lafayette faces yet another severe weather threat, local businesses are bracing for it, just two weeks after heavy flooding impacted them during Festival International.

KATC checked in with Wicked Ink Premier Tattoo Studios to see how they're doing before the anticipated weather hits.

"It was sad, it was really really sad to come in and see your business floating," said Patricia Brown, owner of Wicked Ink Premier Tattoo Studios on East Main Street in downtown Lafayette.

Brown’s shop, which just marked its first anniversary in April, was supposed to celebrate a major milestone this month.

However, recent severe weather put a damper on festivities and affected nearby businesses.

Brown remembers receiving a call from her landlord about the flood damage on April 24th.

"He said there was about six inches of water in the building. Unfortunately, we had a lot of electrical equipment on the floor—our foot pedals, things that we use, all got soaked. I estimated the total damages to be around $10,000," she said.

The tattoo shop had to shut down for three days during one of Lafayette's busiest weekends, losing out on thousands of dollars in potential revenue.

"It was a three-day loss. You know, we can make thousands of dollars at festival," Brown tells KATC.

Brown plans to spend the night at her shop during the weather so she will be there if potential flooding does happen.

"I'm nervous," Brown said. "I brought supplies to spend the night so that, in case it gets bad, I can do my best to get through it the best way I can."

Her landlord reinforced a flood barrier shield on the shop's front door to keep out as much water as possible.

"I do believe that even though I did get six inches of water, it could've been a lot worse had I not had these barriers," she says.

Despite the city's efforts to improve drainage on Lafayette's popular streets, neighbors do not see much difference.

"We thought it was going to improve, and unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be doing what they anticipated. It hasn't changed since they've done the work," Brown said.

No matter the outcome, Brown is prepared to shield her shop as much as possible and offer support to her neighbors downtown.

"I just want to wish everybody safety in this next storm. I hope everyone fares well."

For sandbag locations, click here.

For tips on flash flooding, see advice from the Lafayette Consolidated Government below:

With heavy rainfall expected in Lafayette Parish Tuesday-Thursday, now is the time to take important precautionary steps:

Clear gutters, drains, and downspouts to ensure proper water drainage.



Move valuables, electronics, and critical documents to higher ground.



For properties in flood-prone areas, consider placing sandbags to help prevent water intrusion.

We encourage all residents and business owners to take action today to help minimize risk and protect property.

