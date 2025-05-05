Here is the information we have on sand bags available across Acadiana:

IBERIA PARISH

The City of New Iberia will have sand and sandbags available to the public at the Acadian Ballpark (401 N Landry Drive) starting today May 5,2025 at 10A.M. Bring your shovel (they'll have two there), and residents

should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, that sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

· B.O.M Fire Station

· Grand Marais Fire Station

· Coteau Fire Station

· Delcambre water tower

· Loreauville City Park

· Lydia Fire Station

· Jeanerette at Fire Department

· Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.