Cooling centers open in Hub City as residents try to beat the summer heat

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Lafayette experiences some of the hottest temperatures of the year, local officials have opened several cooling centers to provide relief for residents trying to escape the heat.

In Girard Park, KATC spoke with two parkgoers who have been taking advantage of these centers, highlighting their importance in alleviating the summer heat.

“I feel like it’s getting hotter and hotter over the years,” said Jose Rodriguez, who still enjoys walking in the park despite the high temperatures. “I’m just walking a little bit and a little bit of sweating,” he added.

According to our weather experts, July 25th was the hottest day of the year so far.

The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) has activated a network of cooling centers to help residents stay safe during the extreme heat conditions.

These efforts are part of a coordinated parish-wide response to mitigate heat-related illness and ensure vulnerable populations have access to basic cooling resources.

“Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous, especially for seniors, children, and those without access to air conditioning,” said Chad Sonnier, Director of OHSEP. “We’re working with local partners to make sure our residents have safe places to cool off, access drinking water, and avoid serious health risks.”

The cooling center at Girard Park offers large fans and free water under a park pavilion.

“It’s hot, hot, real, real hot. I’ve seen people coming here and cooling off with the big fans and everything,” said Rodriguez.

Ryan Joseph, another park goer, said, “I done seen people pass out from the heat. I used to work for the city, and I know how it can get being outside in the heat running around,” he said. “It’s perfect to have something like this.”

Joseph also expressed a desire for more recreational options that can keep the community cool.

“There’s no water parks. We need all of that down here in Lafayette, Louisiana. It gets really hot in here; we definitely need these things,” he tells KATC.

“Just come over here and try it. Cool off, it’s worth it. It’s hot; whatever it takes to cool off, just do it," Rodriguez said.

For a full list of hours and locations for the local cooling centers, click here.

