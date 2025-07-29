Hottest Day of the Year: Big time heat moves in to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Pop the confetti canon, sound the air horn it's the HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR (so far anyway).

Just in case you didn't think Sunday or Monday were hot enough we went ahead and raised the temperature by a few degrees.

Highs are looking to hit 96 in the afternoon with a heat index pushing closer to 110 for the second half of the day.

As you've probably guessed by now we'll have a Heat Advisory across the region today until the sun starts to set.

If you're leaving Acadiana this afternoon and headed east toward the North Shore or New Orleans keep in mind the temperatures will be even hotter with heat index values of 115 prompting an Excessive Heat Warning.

As we've seen pretty much all summer long, showers will sweep back into the area on Wednesday and will put an end to this little heat wave we've had the last few days.

It'll still be plenty hot with highs in the low 90s but widely scattered evening showers will offer up some relief in the second half of the day.

Moisture will linger through the back half of the week and as a result we'll see plenty of scattered showers going into the weekend.

We'll get back to a more normal pattern by next week with regular heat and regular rain chances.