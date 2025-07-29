Lafayette opens cooling centers

Lafayette, LA – With heat indices continuing to rise across Acadiana, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has activated a network of cooling centers to help residents stay safe during extreme heat conditions. These efforts are part of a coordinated parish-wide response to mitigate heat-related illness and ensure vulnerable populations have access to basic cooling resources.

“Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous, especially for seniors, children, and those without access to air conditioning,” said Chad Sonnier, Director of OHSEP. “We’re working with local partners to make sure our residents have safe places to cool off, access drinking water, and avoid serious health risks.”

Active Cooling Center Locations

Girard Park Pavilion

500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette

Cooling Center: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Tuesday-Friday)

Fans and water available under the pavilion.

Note: Pavilion remains open to the public at all times.

Dupuis Recreation Center

1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd., Lafayette

Cooling Center: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (Tuesday-Friday)

Fans and water available at covered building entryway.

Note: Pavilion remains open to the public at all times.

Heymann Recreation Center Pavilion

1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette

Cooling Center: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (Tuesday-Friday)

Fans and water available under the pavilion.

Note: Pavilion remains open to the public at all times.

Lafayette Parish Public Libraries

All library branches are open to the public throughout the day, serving as a location for heat relief.

Oak Street Health Primary Care

2001 Moss St., Suite #1200, Lafayette

Indoor cooling available to adults 55+ from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Tuesday–Friday). Water provided.

St. Joseph Diner

613 Simcoe St., Lafayette

Open daily from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM with water available.

Free Transportation to Cooling Centers

To support heat response efforts, Lafayette Transit bus fares are suspended through Friday for anyone traveling to a designated cooling center. OHSEP will continue to monitor weather conditions and expand hours or locations as needed.

Heat Safety Tips



Stay hydrated. Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours (10 AM–4 PM).

Check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars.

For updates, including any changes to cooling center operations, follow official Lafayette Consolidated Government social channels or visit lafayettela.gov.