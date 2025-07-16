Carencro High football team helps prepares community before severe weather

CARENCRO, La. — With the anticipation of heavy rainfall this week, Carencro residents are stepping up their defenses against potential flooding, with the help of the Carencro High School football team.

The team, shifting their focus from summer workouts to community service, helping neighbors ready their homes.

“I do feel good about it because it's like helping the elders and you can be with your people and have fun,” said Rontrell Woods.

Instead of lifting weights or running plays, the players shoveled sand, tied off bags, and even loaded the sandbags into cars at the Carencro Community Center.

KATC spoke to neighbor Ted Delafosse about how many sandbags he received.

"Ten, I think they threw an extra one in there for my daughter," Delafosse said.

Neighbors expressed their gratitude, noting that the team is helping defend their city against an unpredictable opponent—the weather.

According to KATC's weather expert Daniel Philips:

"Showers will begin to push into east Louisiana overnight Wednesday and will continue into Thursday morning when the rain will begin to arrive in Acadiana.

Through the day Thursday showers will arrive in waves and should be widely scattered across the region, expect periods of heavy rains but with enough breaks that major flooding concerns should be alleviated (although minor street flooding, as always, will be possible)."

"I hope it's just rain maker not too bad of a rainmaker but no winds," Delafosse tells KATC. "I don’t care for the winds and the tornadoes, just gonna hang in there that's all you can do,"

Quincy Sorrell had help filling 16 sandbags from the team to help protect his home.

“To make sure my house is secured and for my family. We got like a big whole ditch and it gets flooded so fast if it rains for about an hour, my yard gets flooded. The team is doing awesome, it's a good thing for them to do," he says.

“I mean it's really no problem, it's always great to help out the community anytime you can,” Woods tells KATC.

Here is a list of more sandbag locations.

