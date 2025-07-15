Getting ready: Here's our list of sand bag sites

With the rain predicted for later this week, several parishes are offering sand bags for residents who want to prepare.

Here are the sites we have, arranged by parish:

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Commencing at 9:00 A.M. tomorrow, July 16, 2025, the sandbag distribution sites listed below will be activated. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Normally, it takes only 6 bags to secure a door.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Coteau Holmes Park – 1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville

Doiron Memorial Park – 3257 Highway 70, Morgan City

Sandbags will be available:

Wednesday (07/16/2025): 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Thursday (07/17/25): 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Friday (07/18/25): 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808 or (337) 394-2800.

