Elton Residents React to Election Recall

Emotions are high following a Jeff Davis Parish judge's decision to recall Elton's 2022 Mayoral Election.

On Monday, Judge Steve Gunnell rejected Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine's attempt to nullify a recall petition and several voters are speaking up.

Life-long Elton resident Marilynn Granger said she helped to gather petition signatures, upholding former Gov. John Bel Edwards' endorsement of the election recall.

"I was in favor of it," Granger said. "I need that. I understand how Ms. Lemoine feels, but what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong."

Elton native Kevin Kennedy said he believes there were some irregularities when Mayor Lemoine took office.

"I think that since she's done all of the electoral fraud, trying to steal votes from cemeteries, the graveyard, and the church, I think she should be punished for that," Kennedy said.

Contrary to these allegations, Elton council member Michael Pierroti said he appreciates Mayor Lemoine's efforts in the community.

"I thought she has been doing a good job," Pierroti said. "I know there's been a lot of grant work done and a lot of town improvements made and in that respect, I think she's done a great job."

A recall election is scheduled for April 2024.

For further details regarding the Elton Mayoral election recall, please visit https://www.katc.com/jeff-davis-parish/elton-mayor-recall-proceeds#:~:text=On%20Monday%2C%20Judge%20Steve%20Gunnell,according%20to%20the%20American%20Press.