Elton mayor recall proceeds

On Monday, Judge Steve Gunnell of the Thirty-first Judicial District Court ruled in favor of proceeding with the April 2024 recall election against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine, according to the American Press. The judge rejected Lemoine's attempts to nullify recall petition signatures and upheld former Gov. John Bel Edwards' endorsement of the recall election.

Efforts underway to recall Elton’s mayor

Despite Lemoine's efforts to oppose the recall, citing progress made during her tenure, supporters of the petition allege election irregularities and voter fraud from the November 2022 mayoral election.

The upcoming ballot will ask voters to choose between affirming or rejecting the recall. If approved, the mayor's seat in Elton will be declared vacant, leading to a temporary appointment to fill the vacancy before a subsequent special election.

The court's decision allows the recall election process to proceed, marking a significant development in the ongoing dispute between Lemoine and the petition supporters.

The recall election is scheduled to happen in April of 2024.

