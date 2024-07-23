Sugar cane farmer says new Delta Biofuel facility comes at 'the perfect time'

IBERIA PARISH — "This is a byproduct of cane—this is our trash—and you're converting that trash into energy, creating jobs, it's a win-win for everybody."

Out with the old and in with the new, renewable energy production on a full-scale is coming soon in Iberia Parish.

"See the actual leaves right there, that's the trash, that's 'bagasse,'" said Youngsville-based sugar cane farmer Eddie Lewis. "It's just a great thing for Acadiana, and to show that we're progressing as a industry."

One year ago, sustainable energy company Delta Biofuel, broke ground on its new facility in Jeanerette.

"This is the beginning of a revolution," said Mike Tarantino, president and CEO of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, during the groundbreaking ceremony in July 2023. "Alternative energy is being discussed all over the world; this is South Louisiana's commitment and contribution to that wonderful energy revolution."

Using sugarcane byproducts known as 'bagasse,' the Delta Biofuel facility will be used for making 'biomass fuel pellets,' creating energy similar to coal.

"So…this is the part—the outside part—that'll be used for the bagasse," explained Lewis while showing which parts of a sugar cane stalk are used.

Just months away from opening, Lewis told KATC that this development will not only help the environment and the industry, but the community.

"It's a great thing for Acadiana, being that [Delta Biofuel] came to the Acadiana-Iberia parish area. They chose this area."

According to Delta Biofuel, the $100 million facility is estimated to create 275 new jobs throughout Acadiana.

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois said: "Because the Delta Biofuel facility is technically outside of Jeanerette's city limits, it's not really going to create any revenue for the town itself. But if it can help some folks in the area get a job, and give them something to do with all that bagasse, the better it is for everyone."

According to Lewis, because this is a "high yield" season, the new facility is coming at 'the perfect time.'

“With a crop this size—we call this ‘bumper crop' where the yields tend to be a little bit higher—you're gonna have a lot more trash coming out the fields. So, it's gonna be a good thing to have a company that can transfer our bagasse, our byproduct, into an energy source."

Delta Biofuel is currently hiring for their Jeanerette facility.