Sugar cane bagasse fuel facility promises energy revolution

JEANERETTE, La. — A first of a kind fuel facility broke ground in the "Sugar City."

Converting sugar cane bagasse into fuel pellets. This will be the first facility in North America to use bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane production. The pellets can be used as an alternative to coal and other fuel sources.

"Our agriculture is part of our blood and this is going to be a great addition and great investment," says Mike Tarantino,

President & CEO at Iberia Industrial Development Foundation.

Experts tell KATC that pellets can reduce greenhouse gas emissions effectively and at a low cost.

"This is the beginning of a revolution, you know alternative energy is being discussed all over the world," Tarantino tells KATC. "This is South Louisiana's commitment and contribution to that wonderful energy revolution."

Not only will the facility be monumental in the economic impact in the city of Jeanerette, but will also add over 300 jobs to the market.

"It's gonna bring a lot of jobs to the city, and that's good news," says Jerome Chaisson, resident of Jeanerette. "The employment is gonna help a lot, especially to the youth who can't find jobs."

The facility once constructed, will produce 340,000 tons of bygasse pellets per year. It is expected to be completed in just 12 months.

"Our plan is to take all the leftover bagasse that comes out of the sugar harvest every year, that's been growing in problems and piles and put that to good use as renewable bio energy," says Philip Keating, CEO of Delta Bio Fuel.

This facility will add substantial value to the city, say residents.

"It's a great opportunity to the city of Jeanerette," says Chaisson.