New Jeanerette grocery store projected to open in 2025

In June of 2022, Jeanerette's only grocery store, 'Mac's Sugar City Market, burned down in a fire. The town has been without its own grocery store since then.

According to Mayor Carol Bourgeois, a new grocery store may finally be opening sometime next year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two years ago, 'Mac’s Sugar City Market,' Jeanerette’s only grocery store, was lost in a fire . Just three months ago, a new mom-and-pop-type grocery store, '3 G's Good Guy's Grocery Store,' opened its doors. KATC's Anna Fischer stopped in to see how business was going, and to find out if a new, fully stocked grocery store will be coming to the community anytime soon.

“We have had people drive from Opelousas, Carencro, Jennings, I mean all surrounding areas," said co-founder Javashia Guy. Back in February , Guy and her husband started the ‘3 G’s Good Guy's Grocery Store.' Currently the only grocery store in Jeanerette, they’ve been supplying the community with their groceries for the past three months.

"It’s going great actually, things are going real good in the community," Guy continued. "We’re still working on some resources to get everything the way we want it to be." Guy told KATC that they've begun serving breakfast in addition to plate lunches, and that packaged meat will soon be available as well. "We're working closely with local butchers to get that for our customers, they just have to be patient."

According to Mayor Carol Bourgeois, a brand new, full-sized grocery store is underway, and currently being built in the same location as the old ‘Mac’s.' The mayor explained that construction was pushed back, due to the foundation needing to be completely redone.

"We had to start fresh, from the ground up," Bourgeois said in a phone interview with KATC. "We weren't able to just build on top of the old foundation." With construction currently underway, Bourgeois projects the new grocery store to come sometime in 2025.

According to Guy, it’s not a matter of "us versus them, but rather how they each can help the community. “I feel we’re still gonna be successful, I pray they’re successful as well...Look I’m ready for them to open, I feel like Jeanerette is Jeanerette. It’s not this business and that business, it’s not this person and that person. It’s us, it’s us period. We’re better together.”

