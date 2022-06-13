Jeanerette market damaged by early morning fire

A grocery store in Jeanerette will be closed until further notice following a fire Monday.

Mac's Sugar City Market located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Jeanerette caught fire early Monday morning.

The store says that because of significant fire damage, they will be closed until further notice.

The state Fire Marshal tells us that the Jeanerette Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Main Street just before 4:15 a.m. for a report of a commercial fire at Mac's Sugar City Market. A short while after, the SFM was requested to assist with determining the origin and cause of this fire.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and active as the extent of the damage to the building has left unsafe conditions for the deputies to work through, a spokesperson says. While that is being remedied, deputies have worked to determine that the fire likely began in a meat processing room in a warehouse attached to the store. The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time, however, deputies do not believe it is suspicious in nature, the spokesperson says.

Reports indicate that because the market is the only grocery store in town, residents will have to travel outside the area to shop.

KATC has a crew out in Jeanerette and will update with more information when it becomes available.

