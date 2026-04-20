New Iberia Spanish Festival concludes with focus on heritage & safety

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Spanish Festival in New Iberia wrapped up Sunday, marking the final day of its 12th annual celebration in the heart of downtown.

Held at Bouligny Plaza and the Steamboat Pavilion, the five-day event featured favorable weather, local arts and crafts vendors, and traditional Spanish foods.

Organizers said the festival aims to highlight the city’s Spanish roots, including the five founding families whose prominent last names remain in the area today.

This year’s Miss Spanish Festival Queen, Kennadi Thibodeaux, said it has been an honor to share the festival’s legacy across the state during her reign.

“A lot of people don’t know about our Spanish heritage in the state of Louisiana. Growing up, it’s very common to have French last names—a lot of people think it’s mainly French and Nova Scotian—but there’s a lot of Spanish heritage in our state.”

Enhanced safety measures were also implemented this year, following the tragic shooting at last year's festival, when a 15-year-old shot and killed a 14-year-old on festival grounds, forcing organizers to end the event early.

Read more from the incident, here.

"We had a lot of new additions this year," Thibodeaux explained. "New events, we have increased safety measures, a lot more active security going on, along with a clear bag policy."

New Iberia Police Department implemented stricter security protocols for this year’s festival, including metal detectors.

Despite last year’s incident, officials said this year’s festival proceeded safely, with a continued focus on celebrating and preserving the city’s Spanish heritage.

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