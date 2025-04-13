Shooting shuts down New Iberia Spanish Festival; 1 dead, 1 in custody

NEW IBERIA — Celebrations were cut short Saturday night at the annual New Iberia Spanish Festival, as New Iberia Police (NIPD) responded to a shooting on the 100 block of West Main Street.

According to NIPD, just after 10:00 p.m. a 15-year-old male shot a 14-year-old male; the victim was then taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Sunday morning, police said they had arrested a 15-year-old boy and booked him with second degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons.

Saturday evening, the Spanish Festival Association released the following statement:

"Due to an unfortunate incident this evening, and with the safety of our festival supporters as our top priority, the New Iberia Spanish Festival closed early tonight. We sincerely thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation. We're especially grateful to the New Iberia Police Department for their prompt and effective response in securing the grounds.

"That being said, with the full support of both Mayor Freddie Decourt and Police Chief Todd D'Albor, we will reopen tomorrow as scheduled!

"We hope you will join us for beautiful weather, wonderful music, events, and activities which the hard working people of the New Iberia Spanish Festival has in store for you and your family. The day will kick off with car show registration at 9:30 a.m., an Easter egg hunt at 10:45 a.m. for the littles up to age 8, and carnival rides will begin at 11 a.m.

"We look forward to spending a wonderful Sunday with you!"

