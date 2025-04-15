Family remembers 14-year-old killed at Spanish Festival

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A 14-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody following a shooting Saturday night near the New Iberia Spanish Festival.

New Iberia Police (NIPD) responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on West Main Street in New Iberia.

The victim, now identified as Rylon Daniels, died at Iberia Medical Center shortly after.

His mother, Rashida Thibodeaux, says she received a "butt dial" from her son moments after the shooting, but could only hear chaos on the other end.

“I was lying on my bed. Then I got a phone call from him at 10:03—and I answered the phone and he wasn’t saying anything. I could hear the paramedics in the background,” Thibodeaux said. “I pinned his location and I just went to my baby.”

Thibodeaux, a mother of seven, said her son was killed over a disagreement involving basketball.

“Because of his dreams, this child killed my child,” she said. “Because of a basketball disagreement, he took my child’s life. Rylon died doing something that he loved, and that don’t sit right with me.”

NIPD confirmed that the 15-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday morning. He is scheduled to appear in City Court on Monday for a hearing.

Friends and teammates of Daniels said they had spoken with him shortly before the incident. Their interviews will air Monday morning on GMA.