Lao New Year Festival wraps up in Broussard with tradition and culture

IBERIA PARISH (BROUSSARD) — The 2025 Lao New Year Festival has come to a close in Broussard, marking the end of a weekend filled with food, dancing, traditional dress and vibrant community spirit.

The annual event, which draws crowds from across Acadiana and beyond, offered attendees a chance to experience Laotian culture through music, cuisine, religious ceremonies and handcrafted goods.

Among the rows of food vendors, plant sellers and artisans, was a booth run by Micky and her aunt Nanng, offering handmade jewelry and traditional clothing from Laos.

Micky, who helped translate for her aunt, explained the cultural significance behind the clothing on display.

“It’s a tradition — we have to wear the 'sinh' and the 'pabiang' when going into the temple,” she said.

The sinh, a traditional wrap-around skirt, and the pabiang, a shoulder cloth, are essential parts of Laotian ceremonial dress.

Many attendees wore these garments while participating in temple offerings and other religious activities throughout the weekend.

Micky and Nanng said they hope their booth—and the celebration as a whole—serves as a way to preserve and share Laotian traditions with younger generations and the broader community.

“It’s to go further for the future,” Micky said. “So the traditions keep going for the next generation. It’s definitely very important for us.”

They also encouraged people of all backgrounds to attend future events, to learn more about the Laotian community in Acadiana, which has been present in the region for decades.

“Just so people know that we’re here, and we’re proud, and we’re Lao,” Micky said. “To see what kind of traditions we have, food-wise—and to experience it, and see if you like it. Happy New Year!”

You can find more information about this festival by visiting the official Facebook page here.