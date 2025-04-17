One of Acadiana's most unique festivals starts Friday

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, one of Acadiana's most unique festivals, starts on Friday.

The festival takes place at Wat Thammarattanaram in the Coteau community of Iberia Parish; the address is 7913 Champa Avenue, Broussard.

Events begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 18 with the Thak Baht Ceremony at the Lao Temple of Wat Thammarattanaram.

Vendors will begin opening their booths in the morning, and will continue to open throughout the day.

At 5 p.m., the entrance fee begins, it is $15 per person.

At 7 p.m., the 2025 Queen's Pageant for the choosing of Miss Nang Sang Khan begins.

On Saturday, events start at noon with the parade line-up on Luangphabang Street.

The annual Lao New Year and Nang Sang Khan (Queen's Parade) of the Lao Community (Lanexang Village) is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Parade routes will start at Luangphabang Street, to Champa Avenue, then to Savanaket Street to Melancon Road and then to Vientiane Street, ending inside the festival grounds.

Entrance fees begin again at 5 p.m. - $15 per person.

At 7 p.m. begins the annual celebration honoring Lao New Year (Fai DoDo) of Wat Thammarattanaram (Lanexang Village) on Champa Avenue.

On Sunday, all day is the annual Water Festival and the Building of the Sand Castle. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. at the temple. Temple events remain open to the general public other than times that are specified for cleaning.

You can find more information about this festival by visiting the official Facebook page here.