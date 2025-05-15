Jeanerette man indicted in slaying of Lafayette Police officer

An Iberia Parish grand jury has handed up an indictment in the July 2024 slaying of Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette.

Nyjal Hurst, 32, of Jeanerette, was indicted with second-degree murder, 10 counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts second-degree kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked with those charges back in February by State Troopers after Louisiana State Police completed their investigation into the July incident that left Jolivette dead.

At the time of that February arrest he already was in the Iberia Parish jail, where he had been since July. He was wanted on multiple warrants by multiple agencies at the time of the incident, which took place in a home in Iberia Parish and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Lafayette Police.

Police went to that home to arrest Hurst on Jeanerette warrants for Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Home Invasion and on St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants for Armed Robbery, Illegal Use of Weapons, Attempted Car Jacking, Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment by Strangulation, and (2) Counts of Aggravated Battery.

Hurst also was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Lafayette Parish for failing to appear for his arraignment on drugs and weapons charges there.

To see some of our coverage of Jolivette's death and funeral, click here, here, here and here.