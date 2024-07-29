UPDATE: More details on Hurst's criminal background

The man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a trailer Thursday with two other people - one of them a child - has spent years behind bars in Louisiana, records show.

Nyjal Hurst was wanted on multiple warrants from multiple parishes when police went to the Martin Luther King Drive home last week, but he also had been wanted by Probation and Parole for more than a year, records show.

Here's what we found when we asked the Louisiana Department of Corrections to pull their records on him:

The oldest record we could find on him was from 2011, when he was 18 years old. In that case, he pleaded guilty to three drug charges, given a suspended sentence and placed on parole.

But during his probation, he failed to report to his probation officer and then was arrested again in December 2014. His probation was revoked in February 2015 and the original sentences in the drug case, which had been suspended, were imposed, plus he got another 10 years on the December 2014 arrest, in which he eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

After serving the time for those convictions, he was released onto goodtime parole supervision on 3-30-2018. But he didn't do what he was ordered to do, and another warrant was issued for him in January 2019.

In June of that year, he was arrested in Texas, and transported back to Louisiana. In July 2019, that goodtime parole supervision was revoked, and he went back to prison to serve the rest of his time.

When that time was done, in April 2021, he was released on a detainer to Iberia and Livingston parishes, where he still had outstanding charges. He stayed in the Iberia Parish jail until he pleaded guilty to an assault charge and a weapons charge, for which he was sentenced to eight years. He got credit for the time he served on those charges, and was released on goodtime parole in October 2022.

Between that release and July 2023, he met all the conditions of his parole, and met with his parole officer almost a dozen times. But then another warrant was issued for his release, and he quit reporting. Since that time he's been wanted by Probation and Parole.

When police went to the home on Martin Luther King Drive last week they knew that Hurst was wanted by Jeanerette Police on warrants for Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Home Invasion, and on warrants from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery, Illegal Use of Weapons, Attempted Car Jacking, Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment by Strangulation, and (2) Counts of Aggravated Battery.

He also is wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Lafayette Parish for failing to appear for his arraignment on a bill of information filed against him in October on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

